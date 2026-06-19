Andrew Vaughn And Brewers Square Off Against Braves On June 19

Vaughn is hitting for a .347 BA, .436 OBP and .525 SLG with a 10.3% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .961 and he has scored 15 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Guardians.

Martin Perez (5-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.