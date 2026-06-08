Andrew Vaughn And Brewers Face Athletics On June 8

Vaughn is hitting for a .341 BA, .400 OBP and .488 SLG with an 11.1% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .888 and he has scored 13 runs. In 90 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 13 runs. He had three hits (going 3 for 5 with a triple and an RBI) in his last game against the Rockies.

Jeffrey Springs (3-6 with a 4.37 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 14th of the season.

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