FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Andrew Vaughn
Milwaukee Brewers

Andrew Vaughn

Milwaukee Brewers • #28 1B

Andrew Vaughn And Brewers Face Athletics On June 8

Andrew Vaughn and the Milwaukee Brewers will face the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark, on Monday, June 8 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Vaughn has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Vaughn is hitting for a .341 BA, .400 OBP and .488 SLG with an 11.1% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .888 and he has scored 13 runs. In 90 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 13 runs. He had three hits (going 3 for 5 with a triple and an RBI) in his last game against the Rockies.

Jeffrey Springs (3-6 with a 4.37 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Vaughn

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Milwaukee BrewersRecent Milwaukee Brewers Player News

View All Milwaukee Brewers Player News