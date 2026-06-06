Andrew Painter And Phillies Play White Sox On June 6

Painter is 1-6 with a 5.74 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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