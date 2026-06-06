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Andrew Painter
Philadelphia Phillies

Andrew Painter

Philadelphia Phillies • #24 SP

Andrew Painter And Phillies Play White Sox On June 6

Andrew Painter will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Chicago White Sox at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, June 6 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Painter has +124 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Painter is 1-6 with a 5.74 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Painter

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