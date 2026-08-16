Andrew Painter And Phillies Play Twins On Aug. 16
Andrew Painter will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Painter has -136 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Painter is 2-8 with a 6.27 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.