Andrew Painter And Phillies Play Twins On Aug. 16

Painter is 2-8 with a 6.27 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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