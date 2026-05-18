Andrew Painter And Phillies Play Reds On May 18

Painter is 1-4 with a 6.21 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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