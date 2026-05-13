Andrew Painter And Phillies Take On Red Sox On May 13

Painter is 1-4 with a 6.89 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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