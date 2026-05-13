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Andrew Painter
Philadelphia Phillies

Andrew Painter

Philadelphia Phillies • #24 SP

Andrew Painter And Phillies Take On Red Sox On May 13

Andrew Painter will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, May 13 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Painter has +120 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Painter is 1-4 with a 6.89 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Painter

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