Andrew Painter And Phillies Take On Marlins On June 17

Painter is 1-7 with a 6.43 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Friday when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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