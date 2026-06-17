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Andrew Painter
Philadelphia Phillies

Andrew Painter

Philadelphia Phillies • #24 SP

Andrew Painter And Phillies Take On Marlins On June 17

Andrew Painter will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Painter has -138 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Painter is 1-7 with a 6.43 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Friday when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Painter

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