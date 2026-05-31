Andrew Painter And Phillies Take On Dodgers On May 31

Painter is 1-5 with a 5.40 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.