Andrew Painter And Phillies Take On Dodgers On May 31
Andrew Painter will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, May 31 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Painter has +102 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Painter is 1-5 with a 5.40 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.