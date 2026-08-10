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Andrew Painter
Philadelphia Phillies

Andrew Painter

Philadelphia Phillies • #24 SP

Andrew Painter And Phillies Face Cardinals On Aug. 10

Andrew Painter will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Painter has +106 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Painter is 1-8 with a 6.48 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Painter

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