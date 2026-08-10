Andrew Painter And Phillies Face Cardinals On Aug. 10

Painter is 1-8 with a 6.48 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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