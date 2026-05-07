Andrew Painter And Phillies Face Athletics On May 7

Painter is 1-3 with a 5.28 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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