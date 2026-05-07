FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Andrew Painter
Philadelphia Phillies

Andrew Painter

Philadelphia Phillies • #24 SP

Andrew Painter And Phillies Face Athletics On May 7

Andrew Painter will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Athletics at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, May 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Painter has -106 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Painter is 1-3 with a 5.28 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Painter

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News