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Andrew McCutchen
Texas Rangers

Andrew McCutchen

Texas Rangers • #4 LF

Andrew McCutchen And Rangers Play Rockies On May 20

Andrew McCutchen and the Texas Rangers will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Wednesday, May 20 at 3:10 p.m. ET. McCutchen has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

McCutchen is hitting for a .226 BA, .300 OBP and .306 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .606 and he has scored seven runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.22 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew McCutchen

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