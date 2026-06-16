Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Square Off Against Yankees On June 16

Benintendi is hitting for a .236 BA, .295 OBP and .409 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 28 runs. In 225 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Gerrit Cole (1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season.

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