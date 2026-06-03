Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Play Twins On June 3

Benintendi is hitting for a .233 BA, .281 OBP and .392 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .673 and he has scored 21 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 27 runs. He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (5-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.