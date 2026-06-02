Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Square Off Against Twins On June 2

Benintendi is hitting for a .238 BA, .287 OBP and .401 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 21 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 27 runs. He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Connor Prielipp (1-3) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.13 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched.

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