FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox

Andrew Benintendi

Chicago White Sox • #23 LF

Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Square Off Against Twins On June 2

Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Tuesday, June 2 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Benintendi is hitting for a .238 BA, .287 OBP and .401 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 21 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 27 runs. He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Connor Prielipp (1-3) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.13 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Benintendi

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago White SoxRecent Chicago White Sox Player News

View All Chicago White Sox Player News