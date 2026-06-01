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Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox

Andrew Benintendi

Chicago White Sox • #23 LF

Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Take On Twins On June 1

Andrew Benintendi and his Chicago White Sox will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Monday, June 1 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Benintendi is hitting for a .232 BA, .279 OBP and .381 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .660 and he has scored 20 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Joe Ryan (3-3) takes the mound for the Twins in his 13th start of the season. He has a 2.94 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Benintendi

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