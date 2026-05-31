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Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox

Andrew Benintendi

Chicago White Sox • #23 LF

Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Square Off Against Tigers On May 31

Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Rate Field, on Sunday, May 31 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Benintendi is hitting for a .236 BA, .283 OBP and .388 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored 20 runs. In 181 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 25 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.09 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Benintendi

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