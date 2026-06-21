Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Face Tigers On June 21

Benintendi is hitting for a .237 BA, .296 OBP and .431 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 30 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 37 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.67 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.

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