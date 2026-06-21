Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Face Tigers On June 21
Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Sunday, June 21 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Benintendi is hitting for a .237 BA, .296 OBP and .431 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 30 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 37 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.
Keider Montero (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.67 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.