Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Play Tigers On Aug. 16

Benintendi is hitting for a .248 BA, .310 OBP and .424 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 47 runs. In 366 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 60 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.

The Tigers will send Drew Anderson (4-4) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.91 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 71 1/3 innings pitched.

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