Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Face Tigers On Aug. 15

Benintendi is hitting for a .245 BA, .307 OBP and .423 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 46 runs. In 362 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 59 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Tigers.

Troy Melton (7-1 with a 1.46 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.