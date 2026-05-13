Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Face Royals On May 13

Benintendi is hitting for a .231 BA, .273 OBP and .359 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .632 and he has scored 12 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo (1-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his ninth of the season.

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