Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Play Royals On May 12
Andrew Benintendi and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Rate Field, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Benintendi is hitting for a .235 BA, .272 OBP and .365 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .637 and he has scored 12 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Mariners.
Stephen Kolek (1-0) pitches for the Royals to make his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.