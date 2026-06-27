Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Play Royals On June 27

Benintendi is hitting for a .237 BA, .293 OBP and .438 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 32 runs. In 247 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Royals.

The Royals will send Michael Wacha (5-5) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.48 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.