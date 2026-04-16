Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Square Off Against Rays On April 16

Benintendi is hitting for a .178 BA, .245 OBP and .289 SLG with a 42.9% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .534 and he has scored two runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rays.

Steven Matz (3-0 with a 3.94 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.