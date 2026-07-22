Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Play Rangers On July 22
Andrew Benintendi and his Chicago White Sox will take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, July 22 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Benintendi is hitting for a .242 BA, .304 OBP and .425 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 40 runs. In 304 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 50 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Rangers.
The Rangers are sending Tyler Alexander (1-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.