Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Play Rangers On July 22

Benintendi is hitting for a .242 BA, .304 OBP and .425 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 40 runs. In 304 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 50 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

The Rangers are sending Tyler Alexander (1-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

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