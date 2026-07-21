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Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox

Andrew Benintendi

Chicago White Sox • #23 LF

Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Take On Rangers On July 21

Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox will square off against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, July 21 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Benintendi is hitting for a .244 BA, .307 OBP and .430 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored 40 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 50 runs. In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a double) against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send Kumar Rocker (2-8) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 2-8 with a 4.40 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Benintendi

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