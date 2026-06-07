Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Play Phillies On June 7

Benintendi is hitting for a .239 BA, .296 OBP and .408 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 24 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Phillies.

The Phillies are sending Aaron Nola (3-4) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

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