Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Take On Phillies On June 6

Benintendi is hitting for a .238 BA, .295 OBP and .409 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 23 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter makes the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.74 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.

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