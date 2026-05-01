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Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox

Andrew Benintendi

Chicago White Sox • #23 LF

Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Take On Padres On May 1

Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox will face the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Friday, May 1 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Benintendi is hitting for a .211 BA, .258 OBP and .378 SLG with a 35.1% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .636 and he has scored 10 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Angels.

German Marquez (3-1 with a 4.38 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Benintendi

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