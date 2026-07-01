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Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox

Andrew Benintendi

Chicago White Sox • #23 LF

Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Play Orioles On July 1

Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, July 1 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Benintendi is hitting for a .247 BA, .302 OBP and .443 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 33 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 40 runs. He had three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Orioles.

The Orioles have yet to named a starter.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Benintendi

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