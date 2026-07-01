Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Play Orioles On July 1

Benintendi is hitting for a .247 BA, .302 OBP and .443 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 33 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 40 runs. He had three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Orioles.

The Orioles have yet to named a starter.

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