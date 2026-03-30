Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Square Off Against Marlins On March 30

Benintendi had a .240 BA, .307 OBP and .431 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .738 and he scored 57 runs. In 470 plate appearances, he hit 20 home runs and drove in 63 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 against the Brewers.

Chris Paddack will start for the Marlins, his first this season.

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