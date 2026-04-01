Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Take On Marlins On April 1
Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox will face the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, April 1 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Benintendi had a .240 BA, .307 OBP and .431 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .738 and he scored 57 runs. In 470 plate appearances, he hit 20 home runs and drove in 63 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Marlins.
Sandy Alcantara (1-0) gets the start for the Marlins, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.