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Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox

Andrew Benintendi

Chicago White Sox • #23 LF

Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Take On Mariners On May 18

Andrew Benintendi and his Chicago White Sox will face the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Monday, May 18 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Benintendi is hitting for a .244 BA, .297 OBP and .397 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 16 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 19 runs. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Bryan Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Benintendi

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