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Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox

Andrew Benintendi

Chicago White Sox • #23 LF

Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Face Guardians On July 5

Andrew Benintendi and his Chicago White Sox will face the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Sunday, July 5 at 2 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Benintendi is hitting for a .240 BA, .296 OBP and .427 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored 33 runs. In 271 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 40 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee (2-9) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.69 ERA in 102 1/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Benintendi

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