Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Face Guardians On July 5

Benintendi is hitting for a .240 BA, .296 OBP and .427 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored 33 runs. In 271 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 40 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee (2-9) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.69 ERA in 102 1/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.