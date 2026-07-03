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Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox

Andrew Benintendi

Chicago White Sox • #23 LF

Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Square Off Against Guardians On July 3

Andrew Benintendi and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Friday, July 3 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Benintendi is hitting for a .243 BA, .297 OBP and .432 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 33 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (9-4) is aiming for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.81 ERA in 101 2/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Benintendi

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