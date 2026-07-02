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Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox

Andrew Benintendi

Chicago White Sox • #23 LF

Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Take On Guardians On July 2

Andrew Benintendi and his Chicago White Sox will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Thursday, July 2 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Benintendi is hitting for a .243 BA, .298 OBP and .435 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 33 runs. In 263 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 40 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

Slade Cecconi (4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Benintendi

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