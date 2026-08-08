Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Square Off Against Guardians On Aug. 8

Benintendi is hitting for a .246 BA, .306 OBP and .431 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 44 runs. In 347 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 57 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

The Guardians will send Gavin Williams (11-6) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 178 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched.

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