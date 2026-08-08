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Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox

Andrew Benintendi

Chicago White Sox • #23 LF

Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Square Off Against Guardians On Aug. 8

Andrew Benintendi and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Rate Field, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Benintendi is hitting for a .246 BA, .306 OBP and .431 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 44 runs. In 347 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 57 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

The Guardians will send Gavin Williams (11-6) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 178 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Benintendi

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