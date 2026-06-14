Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Square Off Against Dodgers On June 14

Benintendi is hitting for a .231 BA, .291 OBP and .402 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 27 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Emmet Sheehan gets the start for the Dodgers, his 13th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.70 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 59 1/3 innings pitched.

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