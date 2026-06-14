FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox

Andrew Benintendi

Chicago White Sox • #23 LF

Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Square Off Against Dodgers On June 14

Andrew Benintendi and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rate Field, on Sunday, June 14 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Benintendi is hitting for a .231 BA, .291 OBP and .402 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 27 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Emmet Sheehan gets the start for the Dodgers, his 13th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.70 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 59 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Benintendi

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago White SoxRecent Chicago White Sox Player News

View All Chicago White Sox Player News