Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Square Off Against Dodgers On June 14
Andrew Benintendi and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rate Field, on Sunday, June 14 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Benintendi is hitting for a .231 BA, .291 OBP and .402 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 27 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.
Emmet Sheehan gets the start for the Dodgers, his 13th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.70 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 59 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.