Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Square Off Against Dodgers On June 12
Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rate Field, on Friday, June 12 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Benintendi is hitting for a .234 BA, .292 OBP and .396 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 26 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Braves.
Roki Sasaki (3-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.