FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox

Andrew Benintendi

Chicago White Sox • #23 LF

Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Square Off Against Dodgers On June 12

Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rate Field, on Friday, June 12 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Benintendi is hitting for a .234 BA, .292 OBP and .396 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 26 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Braves.

Roki Sasaki (3-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Benintendi

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago White SoxRecent Chicago White Sox Player News

View All Chicago White Sox Player News