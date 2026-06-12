Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Square Off Against Dodgers On June 12

Benintendi is hitting for a .234 BA, .292 OBP and .396 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 26 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Braves.

Roki Sasaki (3-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season.

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