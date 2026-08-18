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Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox

Andrew Benintendi

Chicago White Sox • #23 LF

Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Square Off Against Cubs On Aug. 18

Andrew Benintendi and his Chicago White Sox will face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Benintendi is hitting for a .249 BA, .312 OBP and .432 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 48 runs. In 370 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 62 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Cubs.

Kevin Gausman (6-11 with a 4.53 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 26th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Benintendi

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