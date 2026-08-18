Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Square Off Against Cubs On Aug. 18

Benintendi is hitting for a .249 BA, .312 OBP and .432 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 48 runs. In 370 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 62 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Cubs.

Kevin Gausman (6-11 with a 4.53 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 26th of the season.

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