Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Square Off Against Brewers On March 29

Benintendi had a .240 BA, .307 OBP and .431 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .738 and he scored 57 runs. In 470 plate appearances, he hit 20 home runs and drove in 63 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat starts for the first time this season for the Brewers.

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