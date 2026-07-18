Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Play Blue Jays On July 18

Benintendi is hitting for a .244 BA, .304 OBP and .427 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 39 runs. In 290 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 46 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Shane Bieber (0-1) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his fifth start of the season. He has a 7.64 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.

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