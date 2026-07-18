Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Play Blue Jays On July 18
Andrew Benintendi and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, July 18 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Benintendi is hitting for a .244 BA, .304 OBP and .427 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 39 runs. In 290 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 46 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Shane Bieber (0-1) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his fifth start of the season. He has a 7.64 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.