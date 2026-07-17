Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Play Blue Jays On July 17

Benintendi is hitting for a .242 BA, .303 OBP and .427 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 38 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 46 runs. He returns to action for the first time since July 12, when he went 0 for 2 against the Athletics.

Spencer Miles (4-1) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.85 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.

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