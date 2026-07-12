Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Play Athletics On July 12

Benintendi is hitting for a .244 BA, .300 OBP and .430 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 36 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 46 runs. In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-5 with two doubles) against the Athletics.

The Athletics will send J.T. Ginn (7-5) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.10 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.

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