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Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox

Andrew Benintendi

Chicago White Sox • #23 LF

Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Play Athletics On July 12

Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox will face the Athletics at Rate Field, on Sunday, July 12 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Benintendi is hitting for a .244 BA, .300 OBP and .430 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 36 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 46 runs. In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-5 with two doubles) against the Athletics.

The Athletics will send J.T. Ginn (7-5) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.10 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Benintendi

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