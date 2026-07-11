Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Take On Athletics On July 11

Benintendi is hitting for a .244 BA, .300 OBP and .430 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 36 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 46 runs. In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with two doubles and four RBIs) against the Athletics.

Gage Jump makes the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.77 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.