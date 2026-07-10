Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Square Off Against Athletics On July 10

Benintendi is hitting for a .241 BA, .299 OBP and .423 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 34 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 2 with an RBI against the Red Sox.

The Athletics are sending Jacob Lopez (4-3) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 7.04 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.

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