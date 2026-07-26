Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Play Astros On July 26

Benintendi is hitting for a .241 BA, .304 OBP and .418 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 41 runs. In 314 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 52 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Ronel Blanco (0-0) pitches for the Astros to make his second start of the season.

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