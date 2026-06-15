Andrew Alvarez And Nationals Take On Royals On June 15
Andrew Alvarez will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the Kansas City Royals at Nationals Park, on Monday, June 15 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +108 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Alvarez is 1-0 with a 3.70 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Royals are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.