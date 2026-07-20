FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Andrew Alvarez
Washington Nationals

Andrew Alvarez

Washington Nationals • #54 SP

Andrew Alvarez And Nationals Square Off Against Rockies On July 20

Andrew Alvarez will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Monday, July 20 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Alvarez has +114 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is 2-3 with a 4.04 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday, July 12 when he tossed two innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Alvarez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Washington NationalsRecent Washington Nationals Player News

View All Washington Nationals Player News