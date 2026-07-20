Andrew Alvarez And Nationals Square Off Against Rockies On July 20

Alvarez is 2-3 with a 4.04 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday, July 12 when he tossed two innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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