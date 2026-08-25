Andrew Alvarez And Nationals Face Rockies On Aug. 25

Alvarez is 2-5 with a 3.60 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.