Andrew Alvarez And Nationals Take On Reds On Aug. 8

Alvarez is 2-3 with a 3.94 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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