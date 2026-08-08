FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Andrew Alvarez
Washington Nationals

Andrew Alvarez

Washington Nationals • #54 RP

Andrew Alvarez And Nationals Take On Reds On Aug. 8

Andrew Alvarez will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Alvarez has -138 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarez is 2-3 with a 3.94 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Alvarez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Washington NationalsRecent Washington Nationals Player News

View All Washington Nationals Player News